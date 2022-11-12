 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Health Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore in September 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 1,462.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.37 crore in September 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 106.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.46 crore in September 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 279.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.85% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,607.20 1,487.85 1,462.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,607.20 1,487.85 1,462.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 364.97 346.51 339.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 2.65 11.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 268.10 255.27 235.66
Depreciation 76.92 74.29 74.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 671.27 632.32 591.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.01 176.81 209.81
Other Income 15.53 20.70 8.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.54 197.51 217.83
Interest 32.80 31.20 40.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.74 166.31 177.49
Exceptional Items 51.60 -- 0.30
P/L Before Tax 260.34 166.31 177.79
Tax 49.60 42.02 51.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 210.74 124.29 126.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 210.74 124.29 126.36
Minority Interest -13.87 -12.06 -23.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.50 10.02 4.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.37 122.25 106.86
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 1.62 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.71 1.62 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 1.62 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.71 1.62 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:31 pm
