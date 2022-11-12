English
    Fortis Health Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore in September 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 1,462.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.37 crore in September 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 106.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.46 crore in September 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

    Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

    Fortis Health shares closed at 279.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.85% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,607.201,487.851,462.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,607.201,487.851,462.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods364.97346.51339.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.072.6511.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost268.10255.27235.66
    Depreciation76.9274.2974.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses671.27632.32591.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.01176.81209.81
    Other Income15.5320.708.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.54197.51217.83
    Interest32.8031.2040.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax208.74166.31177.49
    Exceptional Items51.60--0.30
    P/L Before Tax260.34166.31177.79
    Tax49.6042.0251.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities210.74124.29126.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period210.74124.29126.36
    Minority Interest-13.87-12.06-23.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.5010.024.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates204.37122.25106.86
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.711.621.42
    Diluted EPS2.711.621.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.711.621.42
    Diluted EPS2.711.621.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
