Fortis Health Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.20 crore in September 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 1,462.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.37 crore in September 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 106.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.46 crore in September 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 279.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.85% over the last 12 months.