English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fortis Health Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,642.70 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,642.70 crore in March 2023 up 19.2% from Rs. 1,378.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.55 crore in March 2023 up 95.01% from Rs. 67.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.66 crore in March 2023 up 25.28% from Rs. 227.22 crore in March 2022.

    Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

    Fortis Health shares closed at 289.00 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,642.701,559.881,378.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,642.701,559.881,378.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.75365.42332.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.65-7.17-9.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost260.83262.68237.88
    Depreciation81.7882.7577.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,068.60662.51595.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.09193.69143.95
    Other Income13.7911.705.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.88205.39149.94
    Interest31.7233.3730.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.16172.02119.92
    Exceptional Items10.5411.470.20
    P/L Before Tax181.70183.49120.12
    Tax45.1143.9739.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.59139.5280.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.59139.5280.70
    Minority Interest-5.75-12.57-19.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.712.616.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates132.55129.5667.97
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.720.90
    Diluted EPS1.761.720.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.720.90
    Diluted EPS1.761.720.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fortis Health #Fortis Healthcare #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:25 am