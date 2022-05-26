Fortis Health Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.10 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,378.10 crore in March 2022 up 10.03% from Rs. 1,252.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.97 crore in March 2022 up 57.45% from Rs. 43.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.22 crore in March 2022 up 11.59% from Rs. 203.62 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 241.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 7.27% over the last 12 months.