Fortis Health Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.10 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,378.10 crore in March 2022 up 10.03% from Rs. 1,252.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.97 crore in March 2022 up 57.45% from Rs. 43.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.22 crore in March 2022 up 11.59% from Rs. 203.62 crore in March 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 241.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 7.27% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,378.10 1,466.65 1,252.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,378.10 1,466.65 1,252.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 296.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 332.74 333.90 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.58 -0.27 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 237.88 251.10 219.56
Depreciation 77.28 76.11 71.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 595.83 594.99 539.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.95 210.82 125.77
Other Income 5.99 6.69 6.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.94 217.51 132.11
Interest 30.02 38.06 40.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.92 179.45 91.49
Exceptional Items 0.20 8.39 0.15
P/L Before Tax 120.12 187.84 91.64
Tax 39.42 51.21 48.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.70 136.63 43.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.70 136.63 43.63
Minority Interest -19.06 -24.97 -19.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.33 5.08 18.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.97 116.74 43.17
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.55 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.55 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.55 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.55 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 26, 2022 09:33 am
