Fortis Health Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.92 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.92 crore in March 2020 down 6.02% from Rs. 1,184.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2020 down 132.82% from Rs. 135.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.19 crore in March 2020 up 15.35% from Rs. 125.00 crore in March 2019.

Fortis Health shares closed at 122.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.