Fortis Health Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.92 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,112.92 crore in March 2020 down 6.02% from Rs. 1,184.15 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2020 down 132.82% from Rs. 135.60 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.19 crore in March 2020 up 15.35% from Rs. 125.00 crore in March 2019.
Fortis Health shares closed at 122.85 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.17% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,112.92
|1,168.92
|1,184.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,112.92
|1,168.92
|1,184.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|233.68
|239.91
|238.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|218.70
|234.36
|239.57
|Depreciation
|80.08
|69.94
|59.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|534.76
|537.69
|591.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.70
|87.02
|55.02
|Other Income
|18.41
|4.92
|10.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.11
|91.94
|65.02
|Interest
|56.95
|47.96
|64.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.16
|43.98
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.25
|P/L Before Tax
|7.16
|43.98
|0.44
|Tax
|50.42
|117.46
|182.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.26
|-73.48
|-182.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.26
|-73.48
|-182.14
|Minority Interest
|-3.27
|-7.02
|-15.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.02
|4.16
|333.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.51
|-76.34
|135.60
|Equity Share Capital
|754.96
|754.96
|754.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.01
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.01
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.01
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.01
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:03 am