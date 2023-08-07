English
    Fortis Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.41 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,657.41 crore in June 2023 up 11.4% from Rs. 1,487.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.76 crore in June 2023 down 8.58% from Rs. 122.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.60 crore in June 2023 up 3.24% from Rs. 271.80 crore in June 2022.

    Fortis Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

    Fortis Health shares closed at 338.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.20% returns over the last 6 months and 26.35% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,657.411,642.701,487.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,657.411,642.701,487.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods395.6337.75346.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.874.652.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost284.53260.83255.27
    Depreciation79.2481.7874.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses701.921,068.60632.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.22189.09176.81
    Other Income8.1413.7920.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.36202.88197.51
    Interest31.4931.7231.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.87171.16166.31
    Exceptional Items1.4810.54--
    P/L Before Tax171.35181.70166.31
    Tax46.7845.1142.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.57136.59124.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.57136.59124.29
    Minority Interest-12.19-5.75-12.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.621.7110.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.76132.55122.25
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.761.62
    Diluted EPS1.481.761.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.761.62
    Diluted EPS1.481.761.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

