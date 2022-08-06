 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,487.85 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,487.85 crore in June 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 1,410.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.25 crore in June 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 263.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.80 crore in June 2022 down 3.99% from Rs. 283.09 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2021.

Fortis Health shares closed at 267.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.

Fortis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,487.85 1,378.10 1,410.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,487.85 1,378.10 1,410.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 346.51 332.74 396.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.65 -9.58 -47.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 255.27 237.88 248.30
Depreciation 74.29 77.28 72.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 632.32 595.83 537.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.81 143.95 202.34
Other Income 20.70 5.99 7.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.51 149.94 210.18
Interest 31.20 30.02 38.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 166.31 119.92 171.75
Exceptional Items -- 0.20 306.14
P/L Before Tax 166.31 120.12 477.89
Tax 42.02 39.42 55.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.29 80.70 422.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.29 80.70 422.11
Minority Interest -12.06 -19.06 -167.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.02 6.33 8.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 122.25 67.97 263.55
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.90 3.49
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.90 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.90 3.49
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.90 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
