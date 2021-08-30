Fortis Health Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.31 crore, up 132.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,410.31 crore in June 2021 up 132.74% from Rs. 605.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.55 crore in June 2021 up 247.3% from Rs. 178.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.09 crore in June 2021 up 386.41% from Rs. 98.84 crore in June 2020.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2020.

Fortis Health shares closed at 294.50 on August 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.47% returns over the last 6 months and 121.76% over the last 12 months.