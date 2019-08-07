Fortis Health Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,138.31 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,138.31 crore in June 2019 up 9.24% from Rs. 1,042.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.81 crore in June 2019 up 195.86% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.84 crore in June 2019 up 342.31% from Rs. 36.59 crore in June 2018.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2018.

Fortis Health shares closed at 120.70 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.