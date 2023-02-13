 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore in December 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,466.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 116.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.14 crore in December 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 293.62 crore in December 2021.

Fortis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,559.88 1,607.20 1,466.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,559.88 1,607.20 1,466.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 365.42 364.97 333.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.17 -0.07 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 262.68 268.10 251.10
Depreciation 82.75 76.92 76.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 662.51 671.27 594.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.69 226.01 210.82
Other Income 11.70 15.53 6.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.39 241.54 217.51
Interest 33.37 32.80 38.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.02 208.74 179.45
Exceptional Items 11.47 51.60 8.39
P/L Before Tax 183.49 260.34 187.84
Tax 43.97 49.60 51.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.52 210.74 136.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.52 210.74 136.63
Minority Interest -12.57 -13.87 -24.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.61 7.50 5.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.56 204.37 116.74
Equity Share Capital 754.96 754.96 754.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 2.71 1.55
Diluted EPS 1.72 2.71 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 2.71 1.55
Diluted EPS 1.72 2.71 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited