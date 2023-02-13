Fortis Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore in December 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,466.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 116.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.14 crore in December 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 293.62 crore in December 2021.