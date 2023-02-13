English
    Fortis Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,559.88 crore in December 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,466.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 116.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.14 crore in December 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 293.62 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,559.881,607.201,466.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,559.881,607.201,466.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods365.42364.97333.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.17-0.07-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost262.68268.10251.10
    Depreciation82.7576.9276.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses662.51671.27594.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.69226.01210.82
    Other Income11.7015.536.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.39241.54217.51
    Interest33.3732.8038.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.02208.74179.45
    Exceptional Items11.4751.608.39
    P/L Before Tax183.49260.34187.84
    Tax43.9749.6051.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.52210.74136.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.52210.74136.63
    Minority Interest-12.57-13.87-24.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.617.505.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.56204.37116.74
    Equity Share Capital754.96754.96754.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.711.55
    Diluted EPS1.722.711.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.711.55
    Diluted EPS1.722.711.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
