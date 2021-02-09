Fortis Health Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,177.03 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,177.03 crore in December 2020 up 0.69% from Rs. 1,168.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.90 crore in December 2020 up 139.17% from Rs. 76.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.62 crore in December 2020 up 23.93% from Rs. 161.88 crore in December 2019.

Fortis Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2019.

Fortis Health shares closed at 168.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 2.61% over the last 12 months.