Fortis Health Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,103.27 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,103.27 crore in December 2018 down 1.55% from Rs. 1,120.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 197.07 crore in December 2018 down 931.78% from Rs. 19.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.25 crore in December 2018 down 13.76% from Rs. 94.21 crore in December 2017.

Fortis Health shares closed at 134.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.