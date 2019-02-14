Fortis Health Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,103.27 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fortis Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,103.27 crore in December 2018 down 1.55% from Rs. 1,120.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 197.07 crore in December 2018 down 931.78% from Rs. 19.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.25 crore in December 2018 down 13.76% from Rs. 94.21 crore in December 2017.
Fortis Health shares closed at 134.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Fortis Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,103.27
|1,139.90
|1,120.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,103.27
|1,139.90
|1,120.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|236.65
|231.04
|250.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|222.78
|220.63
|234.01
|Depreciation
|60.14
|55.86
|59.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|605.83
|624.10
|584.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.13
|8.27
|-7.43
|Other Income
|43.24
|10.65
|42.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.11
|18.92
|35.19
|Interest
|110.98
|84.62
|63.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-89.87
|-65.70
|-28.01
|Exceptional Items
|-127.67
|-96.07
|-0.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-217.54
|-161.77
|-28.21
|Tax
|-20.43
|-14.70
|2.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-197.11
|-147.07
|-30.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-197.11
|-147.07
|-30.80
|Minority Interest
|-16.96
|-24.73
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|17.00
|5.08
|11.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-197.07
|-166.72
|-19.10
|Equity Share Capital
|754.95
|519.08
|518.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-3.21
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-3.21
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-3.21
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-3.21
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited