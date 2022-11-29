 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign funds send MCap for BSE-listed companies to record Rs 287 trillion

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 29, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

The benchmark Sensex hit an all time high of 62,871 while Nifty touched a record high of 18,662.60 points. Year to date, both Sensex and Nifty gained around 7.5% each.

The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs287 trillion on Tuesday, after foreign investors continued buying local stocks and falling in crude oil. The previous peak in market cap was Rs286.71 trillion on 13 September.

India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit a record high. In the last one year,  the total market capitalization of all listed firms on BSE rose 12%. In dollar terms, however, the market cap just rose 2.4% to $3.50 trillion since last one year, Bloomberg data showed.

Gains in the local equity markets were also after the expectations of a pause in rate hikes amid fall in consumer price inflation of India and China and cut in economic growth targets by many brokerages and rating houses. Other reasons may be expected increase in spending by the government ahead of the general election in 2024 that is likely to boost growth, analysts added.

Since mid-October 2022 the rally in domestic stocks started again after FIIs have returned with Sensex and Nifty advancing over 10% each. Since 20 October till date, FIIs bought over $3.2 billion in local equities after selling over $26 billion in the last one year.