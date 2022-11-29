Foreign funds send MCap for BSE-listed companies to record Rs 287 trillion

The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs287 trillion on Tuesday, after foreign investors continued buying local stocks and falling in crude oil. The previous peak in market cap was Rs286.71 trillion on 13 September.

India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit a record high. In the last one year, the total market capitalization of all listed firms on BSE rose 12%. In dollar terms, however, the market cap just rose 2.4% to $3.50 trillion since last one year, Bloomberg data showed.

The benchmark Sensex hit an all time high of 62,871 while Nifty touched a record high of 18,662.60 points. Year to date, both Sensex and Nifty gained around 7.5% each.

Gains in the local equity markets were also after the expectations of a pause in rate hikes amid fall in consumer price inflation of India and China and cut in economic growth targets by many brokerages and rating houses. Other reasons may be expected increase in spending by the government ahead of the general election in 2024 that is likely to boost growth, analysts added.

Since mid-October 2022 the rally in domestic stocks started again after FIIs have returned with Sensex and Nifty advancing over 10% each. Since 20 October till date, FIIs bought over $3.2 billion in local equities after selling over $26 billion in the last one year.

"The rally of Midcaps was profoundly supported by sectors like PSU banks, power, auto, FMCG, and capital goods, driven by their respective undercurrents. PSU Bank because of its historical low valuation and credit business improvement. Power due to high demand for electricity and the quest for renewables, leading to a re-rate. Auto as a result of pent-up demand and moderation in supply issues. Capital goods because of the rising industrialization of India's manufacturing-driven economy, FMCG due to a resilient domestic economy providing stability to future earnings in contrast to a volatile global market" said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services The state run banks were the biggest contributor to this rally. Nifty PSU Bank jumps over 38%. State run banks have reported steller growth in profit and improvement in non performing assets with drop in provisions. State Bank of India Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra reported record net profit for the quarter. BSE Metal, PSU and Oil & Gas also supported the rally with rising 6%, 13%, and 12% respectively. BSE Auto and Realty gained 4% and 5.5% respectively. BSE FMCG climbed 3% while BSE IT jumped 10% while BSE Healthcare gained just 2.2%. BSE 500 advanced 7%. Meanwhile, BSE MidCap and SmallCap rose 4.1% and 3.2% respectively. “Indian markets are defying global weakness and touching all time high. This is on the back of renewed interest from FIIs as the Indian decoupling story continues to play out. However, one must also realize that as we continue to see better growth rates than the world, our valuations too are priced at those premiums. Even long term investors at this point should not betray discipline. One should ideally avoid any extreme movements and stick to the core asset allocation that one has defined for oneself.`` Last time, Sensex and Nifty were at an all time high on 18 October 2021 when the market cap of BSE firms had Rs 274.70 trillion. Post October 2021, corrections started in Indian markets with continued selling pressure from foreign investors amid expectations of rate hikes by global central banks due to higher inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Ravindra Sonavane

