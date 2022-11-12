 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Force Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 937.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2022 up 435.39% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.20 crore in September 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 59.10 crore in September 2021.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.

Force Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,263.97 970.71 937.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,263.97 970.71 937.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,008.52 773.67 757.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.25 -6.17 -6.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.50 92.44 91.02
Depreciation 60.98 56.84 44.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -18.30
Other Expenses 83.11 66.08 69.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.11 -12.15 -0.21
Other Income 12.11 6.77 14.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.22 -5.38 14.38
Interest 19.63 13.80 8.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.59 -19.18 5.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.59 -19.18 5.83
Tax 10.62 -6.64 2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.97 -12.54 3.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.97 -12.54 3.73
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.16 -9.52 2.83
Diluted EPS 15.16 -9.52 2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.16 -9.52 2.83
Diluted EPS 15.16 -9.52 2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Force Motors #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.