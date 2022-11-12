English
    Force Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 937.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2022 up 435.39% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.20 crore in September 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 59.10 crore in September 2021.

    Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2021.

    Force Motors shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.

    Force Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,263.97970.71937.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,263.97970.71937.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,008.52773.67757.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.25-6.17-6.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.5092.4491.02
    Depreciation60.9856.8444.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----18.30
    Other Expenses83.1166.0869.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.11-12.15-0.21
    Other Income12.116.7714.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.22-5.3814.38
    Interest19.6313.808.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.59-19.185.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.59-19.185.83
    Tax10.62-6.642.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.97-12.543.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.97-12.543.73
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.16-9.522.83
    Diluted EPS15.16-9.522.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.16-9.522.83
    Diluted EPS15.16-9.522.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
