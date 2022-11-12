Force Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,263.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 937.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2022 up 435.39% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.20 crore in September 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 59.10 crore in September 2021.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.