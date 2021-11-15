Force Motors Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 937.64 crore, up 35.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 937.64 crore in September 2021 up 35.01% from Rs. 694.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021 down 77.09% from Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.10 crore in September 2021 down 21.19% from Rs. 74.99 crore in September 2020.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.36 in September 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,606.15 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 52.55% over the last 12 months.