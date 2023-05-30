English
    Force Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.15 crore, up 69.07% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,490.15 crore in March 2023 up 69.07% from Rs. 881.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.16 crore in March 2023 up 473.09% from Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.63 crore in March 2023 up 2015.07% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

    Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 113.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.35 in March 2022.

    Force Motors shares closed at 1,432.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.90% over the last 12 months.

    Force Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,490.151,303.76881.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,490.151,303.76881.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,079.191,066.67677.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks64.04-43.5052.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.23101.27105.99
    Depreciation62.7060.2254.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----25.02
    Other Expenses93.06114.3170.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.934.79-55.35
    Other Income38.005.158.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.939.94-47.17
    Interest17.9816.9913.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.95-7.05-60.57
    Exceptional Items208.32----
    P/L Before Tax286.27-7.05-60.57
    Tax137.11-2.51-20.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.16-4.54-39.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.16-4.54-39.98
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS113.21-3.45-30.35
    Diluted EPS113.21-3.45-30.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS113.21-3.45-30.35
    Diluted EPS113.21-3.45-30.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 30, 2023