Force Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.15 crore, up 69.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,490.15 crore in March 2023 up 69.07% from Rs. 881.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.16 crore in March 2023 up 473.09% from Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.63 crore in March 2023 up 2015.07% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 113.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.35 in March 2022.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,432.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.90% over the last 12 months.