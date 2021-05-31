Force Motors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in March 2021 down 6.31% from Rs. 653.67 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021 down 702.17% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021 down 135.14% from Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2020.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,247.05 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 51.47% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|612.43
|491.09
|653.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|612.43
|491.09
|653.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|466.01
|393.59
|440.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.79
|-25.75
|-6.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.20
|84.66
|101.99
|Depreciation
|43.32
|44.82
|52.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-36.81
|-50.11
|-41.82
|Other Expenses
|105.07
|60.09
|84.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.57
|-16.21
|21.40
|Other Income
|6.87
|7.69
|9.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.70
|-8.52
|31.14
|Interest
|5.25
|8.02
|7.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.95
|-16.54
|23.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-19.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.95
|-16.54
|4.03
|Tax
|-27.97
|-1.60
|-4.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.98
|-14.94
|8.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.98
|-14.94
|8.30
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.93
|-11.34
|6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-37.93
|-11.34
|6.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.93
|-11.34
|6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-37.93
|-11.34
|6.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited