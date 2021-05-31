Force Motors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in March 2021 down 6.31% from Rs. 653.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021 down 702.17% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021 down 135.14% from Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,247.05 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 51.47% over the last 12 months.