MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Force Motors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 612.43 crore in March 2021 down 6.31% from Rs. 653.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021 down 702.17% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021 down 135.14% from Rs. 83.61 crore in March 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,247.05 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 51.47% over the last 12 months.

Close
Force Motors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations612.43491.09653.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations612.43491.09653.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials466.01393.59440.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.79-25.75-6.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost120.2084.66101.99
Depreciation43.3244.8252.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-36.81-50.11-41.82
Other Expenses105.0760.0984.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.57-16.2121.40
Other Income6.877.699.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-72.70-8.5231.14
Interest5.258.027.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.95-16.5423.56
Exceptional Items-----19.53
P/L Before Tax-77.95-16.544.03
Tax-27.97-1.60-4.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.98-14.948.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.98-14.948.30
Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-37.93-11.346.30
Diluted EPS-37.93-11.346.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-37.93-11.346.30
Diluted EPS-37.93-11.346.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Force Motors #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.