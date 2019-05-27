Force Motors Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,060.55 crore, up 1.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,060.55 crore in March 2019 up 1.66% from Rs. 1,043.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.22 crore in March 2019 down 35.28% from Rs. 60.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2019 down 19.27% from Rs. 126.36 crore in March 2018.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 45.99 in March 2018.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,590.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -42.33% over the last 12 months.