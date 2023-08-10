Force Motors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,487.44 crore, up 53.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,487.44 crore in June 2023 up 53.23% from Rs. 970.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.97 crore in June 2023 up 673.92% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.96 crore in June 2023 up 273.03% from Rs. 51.46 crore in June 2022.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 54.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.52 in June 2022.

Force Motors shares closed at 2,763.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.75% returns over the last 6 months and 150.01% over the last 12 months.