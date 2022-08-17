Force Motors Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore in June 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 643.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022 down 909.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 50.84 crore in June 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,107.25 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.