Force Motors Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore in June 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 643.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022 down 909.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 50.84 crore in June 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,107.25 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.

Force Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 970.71 881.38 643.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 970.71 881.38 643.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 773.67 677.80 465.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.17 52.42 28.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.44 105.99 78.05
Depreciation 56.84 54.67 41.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -25.02 -20.64
Other Expenses 66.08 70.87 57.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.15 -55.35 -6.77
Other Income 6.77 8.18 16.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.38 -47.17 9.71
Interest 13.80 13.40 7.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.18 -60.57 2.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.18 -60.57 2.67
Tax -6.64 -20.59 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.54 -39.98 1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.54 -39.98 1.55
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.52 -30.35 1.18
Diluted EPS -9.52 -30.35 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.52 -30.35 1.18
Diluted EPS -9.52 -30.35 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
