Force Motors Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 970.71 crore in June 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 643.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022 down 909.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.46 crore in June 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 50.84 crore in June 2021.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,107.25 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|970.71
|881.38
|643.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|970.71
|881.38
|643.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|773.67
|677.80
|465.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.17
|52.42
|28.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|92.44
|105.99
|78.05
|Depreciation
|56.84
|54.67
|41.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-25.02
|-20.64
|Other Expenses
|66.08
|70.87
|57.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.15
|-55.35
|-6.77
|Other Income
|6.77
|8.18
|16.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.38
|-47.17
|9.71
|Interest
|13.80
|13.40
|7.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.18
|-60.57
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.18
|-60.57
|2.67
|Tax
|-6.64
|-20.59
|1.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.54
|-39.98
|1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.54
|-39.98
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.52
|-30.35
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.52
|-30.35
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.52
|-30.35
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.52
|-30.35
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited