Force Motors Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore, up 247.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore in June 2021 up 247.12% from Rs. 185.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 up 102.45% from Rs. 63.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.84 crore in June 2021 up 214.79% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2020.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 47.98 in June 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,389.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 49.18% over the last 12 months.