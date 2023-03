Force Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore, up 67.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore in December 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 777.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 88.62% from Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2022 up 5795.8% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.