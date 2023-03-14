Force Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore, up 67.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore in December 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 777.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 88.62% from Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2022 up 5795.8% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,268.85 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,303.76
|1,263.97
|777.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,303.76
|1,263.97
|777.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,066.67
|1,008.52
|680.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.50
|-22.25
|-36.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|101.27
|95.50
|93.02
|Depreciation
|60.22
|60.98
|50.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-18.82
|Other Expenses
|114.31
|83.11
|71.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.79
|38.11
|-61.86
|Other Income
|5.15
|12.11
|12.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.94
|50.22
|-49.23
|Interest
|16.99
|19.63
|12.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.05
|30.59
|-61.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.05
|30.59
|-61.28
|Tax
|-2.51
|10.62
|-21.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.54
|19.97
|-39.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.54
|19.97
|-39.90
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|15.16
|-30.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|15.16
|-30.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|15.16
|-30.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|15.16
|-30.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited