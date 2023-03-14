English
    Force Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore, up 67.63% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore in December 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 777.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 88.62% from Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2022 up 5795.8% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    Force Motors shares closed at 1,268.85 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,303.761,263.97777.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,303.761,263.97777.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,066.671,008.52680.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.50-22.25-36.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.2795.5093.02
    Depreciation60.2260.9850.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----18.82
    Other Expenses114.3183.1171.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7938.11-61.86
    Other Income5.1512.1112.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9450.22-49.23
    Interest16.9919.6312.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.0530.59-61.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.0530.59-61.28
    Tax-2.5110.62-21.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.5419.97-39.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.5419.97-39.90
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.4515.16-30.28
    Diluted EPS-3.4515.16-30.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.4515.16-30.28
    Diluted EPS-3.4515.16-30.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am