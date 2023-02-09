 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Force Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore, up 67.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.76 crore in December 2022 up 67.63% from Rs. 777.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 88.62% from Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2022 up 5795.8% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

Force Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,303.76 1,263.97 777.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,303.76 1,263.97 777.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,066.67 1,008.52 680.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.50 -22.25 -36.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.27 95.50 93.02
Depreciation 60.22 60.98 50.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -18.82
Other Expenses 114.31 83.11 71.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.79 38.11 -61.86
Other Income 5.15 12.11 12.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.94 50.22 -49.23
Interest 16.99 19.63 12.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.05 30.59 -61.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.05 30.59 -61.28
Tax -2.51 10.62 -21.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.54 19.97 -39.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.54 19.97 -39.90
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.45 15.16 -30.28
Diluted EPS -3.45 15.16 -30.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.45 15.16 -30.28
Diluted EPS -3.45 15.16 -30.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited