Force Motors Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.78 crore, up 58.38% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 777.78 crore in December 2021 up 58.38% from Rs. 491.09 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021 down 167.07% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021 down 96.72% from Rs. 36.30 crore in December 2020.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,115.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|777.78
|937.64
|491.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|777.78
|937.64
|491.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|680.13
|757.67
|393.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-36.27
|-6.83
|-25.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.02
|91.02
|84.66
|Depreciation
|50.42
|44.72
|44.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-18.82
|-18.30
|-50.11
|Other Expenses
|71.16
|69.57
|60.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.86
|-0.21
|-16.21
|Other Income
|12.63
|14.59
|7.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.23
|14.38
|-8.52
|Interest
|12.05
|8.55
|8.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.28
|5.83
|-16.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.28
|5.83
|-16.54
|Tax
|-21.38
|2.10
|-1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.90
|3.73
|-14.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.90
|3.73
|-14.94
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.28
|2.83
|-11.34
|Diluted EPS
|-30.28
|2.83
|-11.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.28
|2.83
|-11.34
|Diluted EPS
|-30.28
|2.83
|-11.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited