Force Motors Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.78 crore, up 58.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.78 crore in December 2021 up 58.38% from Rs. 491.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2021 down 167.07% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021 down 96.72% from Rs. 36.30 crore in December 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,115.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.