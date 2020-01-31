Force Motors Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 869.01 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.01 crore in December 2019 up 5.2% from Rs. 826.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.39 crore in December 2019 down 43.71% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.87 crore in December 2019 up 10.89% from Rs. 78.34 crore in December 2018.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 20.75 in December 2018.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,262.60 on January 30, 2020 (NSE)