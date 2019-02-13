Force Motors Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 826.05 crore, up 10.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.05 crore in December 2018 up 10.21% from Rs. 749.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2018 up 86.62% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.34 crore in December 2018 up 42.02% from Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2017.

Force Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 20.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.12 in December 2017.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,729.25 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.94% returns over the last 6 months and -41.87% over the last 12 months.