Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Force Motors Q2 net down 89% at Rs 4.21 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Force Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Force Motors on October 17 reported a 89.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.21 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 755.15 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 878.93 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a decline of 14 per cent, it added.

Force Motors said its net profit was at Rs 30.38 crore in the first half of the ongoing fiscal as against Rs 80.75 crore in the year-ago period, down 62.38 per cent.

Revenue from operations in April-September period this fiscal stood at Rs 1,557.63 crore as against Rs 1,768.08 crore last year, down 11.9 per cent.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Force Motors #Results

