App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Force Motors Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 755.15 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 755.15 crore in September 2019 down 14.08% from Rs. 878.93 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2019 down 89.46% from Rs. 39.74 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2019 down 37.02% from Rs. 87.91 crore in September 2018.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 30.17 in September 2018.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,085.60 on October 17, 2019 (NSE)

Force Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations755.15802.48878.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations755.15802.48878.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials609.96540.56699.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.1147.94-26.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost109.73101.2495.03
Depreciation47.2145.6435.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-31.19-26.68-34.61
Other Expenses74.6169.3274.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.0624.4636.24
Other Income17.2215.4916.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1639.9552.76
Interest6.376.050.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.7933.9052.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.7933.9052.57
Tax-5.806.8612.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.5927.0439.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.5927.0439.76
Minority Interest-0.02-0.02-0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.38-0.87--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.1926.1539.74
Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.2019.8430.17
Diluted EPS3.2019.8430.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.2019.8430.17
Diluted EPS3.2019.8430.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Force Motors #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour