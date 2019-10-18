Force Motors Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 755.15 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 755.15 crore in September 2019 down 14.08% from Rs. 878.93 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2019 down 89.46% from Rs. 39.74 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2019 down 37.02% from Rs. 87.91 crore in September 2018.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 30.17 in September 2018.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,085.60 on October 17, 2019 (NSE)