Force Motors Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 653.78 crore, down 38.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.78 crore in March 2020 down 38.36% from Rs. 1,060.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2020 down 83.62% from Rs. 37.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.73 crore in March 2020 down 17.99% from Rs. 102.10 crore in March 2019.

Force Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 28.09 in March 2019.

Force Motors shares closed at 924.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months