Force Motors Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 643.33 crore, up 247% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.33 crore in June 2021 up 247% from Rs. 185.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021 up 93.26% from Rs. 65.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.93 crore in June 2021 up 215.23% from Rs. 44.20 crore in June 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,406.00 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 50.98% over the last 12 months.