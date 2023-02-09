 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Force Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 777.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.26 crore in December 2022 up 5346.51% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Force Motors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,303.86 1,264.07 777.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,303.86 1,264.07 777.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,066.67 1,008.52 680.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.50 -22.25 -36.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.27 95.50 93.02
Depreciation 60.22 60.98 50.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -18.82
Other Expenses 114.31 83.11 71.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.89 38.21 -61.76
Other Income 5.15 12.11 12.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.04 50.32 -49.13
Interest 16.99 19.63 12.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.95 30.69 -61.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.95 30.69 -61.18
Tax -2.48 10.65 -21.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.47 20.04 -39.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.47 20.04 -39.83
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -11.10 -0.76 -2.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.59 19.25 -42.84
Equity Share Capital 13.18 13.18 13.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.83 14.62 -32.52
Diluted EPS -11.83 14.62 -32.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.83 14.62 -32.52
Diluted EPS -11.83 14.62 -32.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited