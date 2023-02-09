Force Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 777.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.26 crore in December 2022 up 5346.51% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.