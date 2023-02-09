Force Motors Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,303.86 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 777.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.26 crore in December 2022 up 5346.51% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,453.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 22.58% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,303.86
|1,264.07
|777.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,303.86
|1,264.07
|777.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,066.67
|1,008.52
|680.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.50
|-22.25
|-36.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|101.27
|95.50
|93.02
|Depreciation
|60.22
|60.98
|50.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-18.82
|Other Expenses
|114.31
|83.11
|71.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.89
|38.21
|-61.76
|Other Income
|5.15
|12.11
|12.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.04
|50.32
|-49.13
|Interest
|16.99
|19.63
|12.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.95
|30.69
|-61.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.95
|30.69
|-61.18
|Tax
|-2.48
|10.65
|-21.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.47
|20.04
|-39.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.47
|20.04
|-39.83
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-11.10
|-0.76
|-2.99
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.59
|19.25
|-42.84
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|14.62
|-32.52
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|14.62
|-32.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|14.62
|-32.52
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|14.62
|-32.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited