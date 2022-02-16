Force Motors Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.88 crore, up 58.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.88 crore in December 2021 up 58.37% from Rs. 491.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2021 down 125.71% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 96.46% from Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2020.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,101.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.