Force Motors Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.88 crore, up 58.37% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 777.88 crore in December 2021 up 58.37% from Rs. 491.18 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2021 down 125.71% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 96.46% from Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2020.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,101.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|777.88
|937.74
|491.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|777.88
|937.74
|491.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|680.13
|757.67
|393.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-36.27
|-6.83
|-25.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.02
|91.02
|84.66
|Depreciation
|50.42
|44.72
|44.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-18.82
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.16
|51.27
|9.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.76
|-0.11
|-16.12
|Other Income
|12.63
|14.59
|7.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.13
|14.48
|-8.43
|Interest
|12.05
|8.55
|8.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.18
|5.93
|-16.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.18
|5.93
|-16.45
|Tax
|-21.35
|2.13
|-1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.83
|3.80
|-14.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.83
|3.80
|-14.87
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.99
|-4.84
|-4.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.84
|-1.07
|-18.98
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.52
|-0.81
|-14.41
|Diluted EPS
|-32.52
|-0.81
|-14.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.52
|-0.81
|-14.41
|Diluted EPS
|-32.52
|-0.81
|-14.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited