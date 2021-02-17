Force Motors Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 491.18 crore, down 43.48% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 491.18 crore in December 2020 down 43.48% from Rs. 869.11 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020 down 237.84% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2020 down 58.15% from Rs. 86.96 crore in December 2019.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,340.30 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.25% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|491.18
|694.58
|869.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|491.18
|694.58
|869.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|393.59
|524.81
|548.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.75
|-1.31
|87.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|84.66
|79.14
|104.82
|Depreciation
|44.82
|46.11
|49.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-31.33
|-36.20
|Other Expenses
|9.98
|56.92
|78.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.12
|20.24
|37.44
|Other Income
|7.69
|8.73
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.43
|28.97
|37.76
|Interest
|8.02
|7.48
|7.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.45
|21.49
|29.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-19.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.45
|21.49
|10.38
|Tax
|-1.58
|5.15
|-5.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.87
|16.34
|15.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.87
|16.34
|15.46
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.08
|-2.29
|-1.66
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.98
|14.03
|13.77
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.41
|10.66
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-14.41
|10.66
|10.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.41
|10.66
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-14.41
|10.66
|10.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited