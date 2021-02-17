Force Motors Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 491.18 crore, down 43.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.18 crore in December 2020 down 43.48% from Rs. 869.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020 down 237.84% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2020 down 58.15% from Rs. 86.96 crore in December 2019.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,340.30 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.25% over the last 12 months.