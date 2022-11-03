 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forbes Gokak Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore in September 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.49 crore in September 2022 up 187.46% from Rs. 68.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2022 down 58.87% from Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2021.
Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 46.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 52.73 in September 2021. Forbes Gokak shares closed at 694.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -87.16% over the last 12 months.
Forbes Gokak
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations63.1963.9362.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.1963.9362.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.1223.9720.53
Purchase of Traded Goods1.051.420.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.07-13.88-4.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.0512.9411.35
Depreciation3.323.293.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.4638.3621.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.26-2.179.30
Other Income2.38207.224.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.64205.0513.64
Interest1.722.303.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.92202.7510.43
Exceptional Items29.87-0.42-74.45
P/L Before Tax31.79202.33-64.02
Tax-27.7035.604.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.49166.73-68.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.49166.73-68.02
Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.12129.26-52.73
Diluted EPS46.12129.26-52.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.12129.26-52.73
Diluted EPS46.12129.26-52.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Forbes Gokak #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
