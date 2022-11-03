Forbes Gokak Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 63.19 63.93 62.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 63.19 63.93 62.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.12 23.97 20.53 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 1.42 0.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.07 -13.88 -4.94 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.05 12.94 11.35 Depreciation 3.32 3.29 3.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.46 38.36 21.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.26 -2.17 9.30 Other Income 2.38 207.22 4.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.64 205.05 13.64 Interest 1.72 2.30 3.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.92 202.75 10.43 Exceptional Items 29.87 -0.42 -74.45 P/L Before Tax 31.79 202.33 -64.02 Tax -27.70 35.60 4.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.49 166.73 -68.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.49 166.73 -68.02 Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 46.12 129.26 -52.73 Diluted EPS 46.12 129.26 -52.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 46.12 129.26 -52.73 Diluted EPS 46.12 129.26 -52.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited