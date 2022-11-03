Forbes Gokak Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore in September 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.49 crore in September 2022 up 187.46% from Rs. 68.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2022 down 58.87% from Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2021.
Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 46.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 52.73 in September 2021.
|Forbes Gokak shares closed at 694.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -87.16% over the last 12 months.
|Forbes Gokak
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.19
|63.93
|62.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.19
|63.93
|62.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.12
|23.97
|20.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|1.42
|0.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.07
|-13.88
|-4.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.05
|12.94
|11.35
|Depreciation
|3.32
|3.29
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.46
|38.36
|21.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|-2.17
|9.30
|Other Income
|2.38
|207.22
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.64
|205.05
|13.64
|Interest
|1.72
|2.30
|3.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.92
|202.75
|10.43
|Exceptional Items
|29.87
|-0.42
|-74.45
|P/L Before Tax
|31.79
|202.33
|-64.02
|Tax
|-27.70
|35.60
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.49
|166.73
|-68.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.49
|166.73
|-68.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.12
|129.26
|-52.73
|Diluted EPS
|46.12
|129.26
|-52.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.12
|129.26
|-52.73
|Diluted EPS
|46.12
|129.26
|-52.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited