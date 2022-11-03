Forbes Gokak Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore in September 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 62.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.49 crore in September 2022 up 187.46% from Rs. 68.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2022 down 58.87% from Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 46.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 52.73 in September 2021.