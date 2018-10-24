Forbes Gokak Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore, down 5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore in September 2018 down 5% from Rs. 60.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2018 down 74.42% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2018 up 52.49% from Rs. 11.05 crore in September 2017.

Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.70 in September 2017.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 1,846.85 on October 23, 2018 (BSE) and has given -54.49% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.