 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Forbes Gokak Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.71 crore, down 88.1% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.71 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 443.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,201.67 crore in March 2022 up 27451.93% from Rs. 15.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 100.59% from Rs. 124.63 crore in March 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 3,257.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 393.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -92.39% returns over the last 6 months and -78.21% over the last 12 months.

Forbes Gokak
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.71 66.02 443.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.71 66.02 443.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.52 21.79 21.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 1.02 -2.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.27 -3.81 249.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.27 14.17 14.40
Depreciation 3.10 3.56 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.81 22.80 38.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.54 6.49 119.41
Other Income 0.71 7.53 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.83 14.02 121.16
Interest 3.04 2.82 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.87 11.20 117.91
Exceptional Items 4,192.46 -- -62.53
P/L Before Tax 4,185.59 11.20 55.38
Tax -16.08 1.49 40.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,201.67 9.71 15.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,201.67 9.71 15.25
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3,257.11 7.53 11.82
Diluted EPS 3,257.11 7.53 11.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3,257.11 7.53 11.82
Diluted EPS 3,257.11 7.53 11.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Forbes Gokak #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.