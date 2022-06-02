Forbes Gokak Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.71 crore, down 88.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.71 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 443.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,201.67 crore in March 2022 up 27451.93% from Rs. 15.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 100.59% from Rs. 124.63 crore in March 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 3,257.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in March 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 393.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -92.39% returns over the last 6 months and -78.21% over the last 12 months.