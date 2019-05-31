Forbes Gokak Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.00 crore, down 42.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.00 crore in March 2019 down 42.17% from Rs. 100.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2019 down 77.51% from Rs. 22.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2019 down 68.6% from Rs. 28.25 crore in March 2018.

Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 17.65 in March 2018.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 2,144.90 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -35.78% over the last 12 months.