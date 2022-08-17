 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forbes Gokak Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore in June 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 54.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.73 crore in June 2022 up 1700.1% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.34 crore in June 2022 up 1490.38% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 129.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 576.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.34% returns over the last 6 months and -80.80% over the last 12 months.

Forbes Gokak
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.93 52.71 54.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.93 52.71 54.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.97 19.52 18.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.42 0.82 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.88 -8.27 -5.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.94 12.27 11.01
Depreciation 3.29 3.10 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.36 29.81 17.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.17 -4.54 8.84
Other Income 207.22 0.71 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.05 -3.83 9.96
Interest 2.30 3.04 3.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.75 -6.87 6.68
Exceptional Items -0.42 4,192.46 -17.10
P/L Before Tax 202.33 4,185.59 -10.42
Tax 35.60 -16.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 166.73 4,201.67 -10.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 166.73 4,201.67 -10.42
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 129.26 3,257.11 -8.08
Diluted EPS 129.26 3,257.11 -8.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 129.26 3,257.11 -8.08
Diluted EPS 129.26 3,257.11 -8.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
