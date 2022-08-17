Forbes Gokak Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore in June 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 54.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.73 crore in June 2022 up 1700.1% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.34 crore in June 2022 up 1490.38% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 129.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 576.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.34% returns over the last 6 months and -80.80% over the last 12 months.