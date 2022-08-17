English
    Forbes Gokak Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.93 crore in June 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 54.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.73 crore in June 2022 up 1700.1% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.34 crore in June 2022 up 1490.38% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.

    Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 129.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2021.

    Forbes Gokak shares closed at 576.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.34% returns over the last 6 months and -80.80% over the last 12 months.

    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.9352.7154.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.9352.7154.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.9719.5218.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.420.820.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.88-8.27-5.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9412.2711.01
    Depreciation3.293.103.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3629.8117.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.17-4.548.84
    Other Income207.220.711.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.05-3.839.96
    Interest2.303.043.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.75-6.876.68
    Exceptional Items-0.424,192.46-17.10
    P/L Before Tax202.334,185.59-10.42
    Tax35.60-16.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.734,201.67-10.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.734,201.67-10.42
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS129.263,257.11-8.08
    Diluted EPS129.263,257.11-8.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS129.263,257.11-8.08
    Diluted EPS129.263,257.11-8.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
