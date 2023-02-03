Forbes Gokak Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore in December 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 66.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 down 35.72% from Rs. 17.58 crore in December 2021.