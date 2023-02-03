English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Forbes Gokak Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore in December 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 66.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 down 35.72% from Rs. 17.58 crore in December 2021.

    Forbes Gokak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.2763.1966.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.2763.1966.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1926.1221.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.771.051.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.96-11.07-3.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9113.0514.17
    Depreciation3.353.323.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1929.4622.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.821.266.49
    Other Income3.132.387.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.953.6414.02
    Interest1.441.722.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.511.9211.20
    Exceptional Items-0.1929.87--
    P/L Before Tax6.3231.7911.20
    Tax1.27-27.701.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.0559.499.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.0559.499.71
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9246.127.53
    Diluted EPS3.9246.127.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9246.127.53
    Diluted EPS3.9246.127.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited