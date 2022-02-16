Forbes Gokak Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.02 crore, up 27.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.02 crore in December 2021 up 27.18% from Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021 up 165.52% from Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.58 crore in December 2021 down 9.98% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2020.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.49 in December 2020.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 415.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -86.17% returns over the last 6 months and -71.70% over the last 12 months.