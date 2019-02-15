Forbes Gokak Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore in December 2018 down 12.62% from Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 96.04% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2018 down 58.62% from Rs. 14.45 crore in December 2017.

Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.29 in December 2017.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 1,955.35 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -45.07% over the last 12 months.