Forbes Gokak Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore, down 84.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore in September 2022 down 84.96% from Rs. 762.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 49.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.81% from Rs. 79.58 crore in September 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 31.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 39.03 in September 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 694.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -87.16% over the last 12 months.