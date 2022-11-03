 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Forbes Gokak Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore, down 84.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore in September 2022 down 84.96% from Rs. 762.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 49.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.81% from Rs. 79.58 crore in September 2021.

Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 31.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 39.03 in September 2021.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 694.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -87.16% over the last 12 months.

Forbes Gokak
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.73 121.85 762.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.73 121.85 762.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.57 24.02 233.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.10 21.33 111.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.05 -14.59 -50.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.62 38.88 142.96
Depreciation 6.81 6.82 18.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.49 52.12 253.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.81 -6.73 53.57
Other Income 5.97 208.57 7.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.84 201.84 61.48
Interest 5.16 6.51 17.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.00 195.33 43.73
Exceptional Items 29.18 -15.86 -80.29
P/L Before Tax 14.18 179.47 -36.56
Tax -24.90 36.12 18.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.08 143.35 -54.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.49 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.08 143.84 -54.68
Minority Interest -- 0.13 3.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.94 1.81 1.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.02 145.78 -49.69
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.53 114.39 -39.03
Diluted EPS 31.53 114.39 -39.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.53 114.39 -39.03
Diluted EPS 31.53 114.39 -39.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Forbes Gokak #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.